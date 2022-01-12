Anil Kapoor shares sweet memories from 24 as he extends birthday wishes to former co-star Sakshi Tanwar

Sakshi Tanwar is celebrating her 49th birthday today. The actress who preserved her space into people’s hearts by making her debut into the world of television is slowly becoming a renowned face on the golden screen too. Sakshi Tanwar can undoubtedly be dubbed as one of the most popular and talented actors in the Indian television industry. And the actor’s journey from the small screen to the big screen has been an inspiration to millions of fans. To make the day special for Sakshi, her ‘24’ co-star Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to pen down a sweet wish for the birthday girl.

The ‘Nayak’ actor took to Twitter on Wednesday and posted a couple of pictures with Sakshi as he penned a sweet birthday wish for her. Reminiscing about the ‘great time’ working with Sakshi on the action-thriller series, Anil Kapoor extended a birthday greeting to Sakshi. In the first photo featured in the post, Anil Kapoor is seen posing with the ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’ actress amid an exotic location. While the ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ actress is seen donning a light blue shirt, brown pants and a dark blue suit, Sakshi on the other hand is spotted in traditional wear, donning a white kurti, blue long jacket and salwar. The two are all smiles as they pose for the lens.

The second photo is a candid shot between the two on the sets of 24. By recalling his memories associated with the show and Sakshi, Anil Kapoor penned a heartwarming note to make the day special for the actress. He wrote, “Happy Birthday, Sakshi Tanwar! Had a great time working with you in 24 India! Wishing you all the success & happiness always!”

Check the post here:

As soon as the post hit the micro-blogging site, scores of fans started showering birthday wishes on Sakshi in the comments section. One fan wrote, “First of all Thank you Sir as by your wishing Tweets we get to know Birthday's of our Favorite Celebrities. You don't let us miss the dates...Grateful.. Secondly Happy Birthday Mam.. May you have a wonderful and Happy life..”, while another wrote, “One of the most talented yet underrated performers ever.. Wish her all the health and success.. And a v happy birthday ! #SakshiTanwar.”

An array of fans also wrote that they want the two sharing the screen space again. One fan wrote, “Awww that’s so sweet of you ! Hope we get to see you two together in another project soon !” , another wrote, “Please do another project soon.”

Here’s wishing Sakshi Tanwar a very happy birthday!

