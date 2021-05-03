Aniruddh Dave battles COVID 19: Mohit Daga and Ajay Singh Chaudhary urge people to pray for the actor

As Aniruddh Dave is still struggling with Coronavirus, his friends Mohit Daga and Ajay Sing Chaudhary have come out in his support and requested people to pray for his speedy recovery.

Aniruddh Dave has been in the headlines ever since he had been tested positive for COVID 19. And while his fans have been concerned about the Patiala Babes actor’s health, it was reported that he has been shifted to ICU post deterioration in his health owing to COVID 19 complications. In fact, Aniruddh’s wife Shubhi Ahuja revealed that the actor is critical. Ever since the news came to light, several celebs have taken to social media to send wishes for Aniruddh’s speedy recovery.

Amid this, the actor’s old friends Mohit Daga and Ajay Singh Chaudhary have also come out in Aniruddh’s support and have urged the fans to pray for him. Talking about the same, Mohit stated that he has been in touch with the doctors and is hoping that Aniruddh will recover soon. “Aniruddh is my jaan; we are friends for a long time and I am missing him badly. I am in touch with his doctors and keeping a tab on his wellbeing. All I can ask for is - please pray. Prayers have the power to heal people,” he added.

On the other hand, Ajay, who happens to be Aniruddh’s friends for almost two decades believes prayers have the power to move the mountains and want people to pray for the actor as much as they can. “This is a very hard time for all of us. I am super hopeful and positive about the fact that mera yaara Anirudhh will come out as a Warrior. We keep sending him love through messages and videos. We are friends for almost 20 years now and it’s going to go a long long way. I just want people to pray for Aniruddh. Prayers can move mountains,” Ajay was quoted saying.

Earlier, Aniruddh’s wife had also penned a heartfelt note for the actor stating how difficult it is for her to leave their 2 months old son to be with her husband in the hospital.

Credits :Pinkvilla

