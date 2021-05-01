Aniruddh Dave in ICU post COVID 19 complications: Arjun Bijlani, Ashnoor & others pray for his speedy recovery

As Aniruddh Dave has been admitted to ICU due to Coronavirus complications, several celebs have prayed for his recovery and shared post for the actor.

Aniruddh Dave has been having a hard time these days as his health has deteriorated after testing positive for COVID 19 a couple of days ago. According to media reports, the Patiala Babes actor has been hospitalised in Bhopal and is currently in ICU. The news was confirmed by Aniruddh’s wife Shubhi Ahuja in a social media post who also mentioned that he is critically suffering. Ever since the news of the actor’s health deterioration surfaced, several celebs took to social media to extend a prayer for Aniruddh’s speedy recovery.

His Patiala Babes co-star Ashnoor Kaur took to microblogging site Twitter and wrote, “Just got to know that Anirudh bhaiya is in the ICU after being tested positive for COVID-19. I request everyone to please please pray for his speedy recovery. Sending strength to him & his family... Achche logon ko kuch nahi hota hai & I’m sure that he will fight this as well...” Mahhi Vij also took to the comment section of Shubhi’s post and wrote, “Shubhi stay strong. We are praying for anishq ke papa.” Mrunal Jain also commented on the post and wrote, “All prayers are with you and Anirudh .... he will fight this out.”

Jay Bhanushali also called Aniruddh a fighter and commented, “Be strong he is a fighter..we all are praying for him”. On the other hand, Nia Sharma also shared Aniruddh’s pic in her Instagram story and captioned it, “Praying for your speedy recovery my friend.”

Take a look at celeb wishes for Aniruddh Dave’s speedy recovery:

Just got to know that Anirudh bhaiya is in the ICU after being tested positive for COVID-19. I request everyone to please please pray for his speedy recovery Sending strength to him & his family... Achche logon ko kuch nahi hota hai & I’m sure that he will fight this as well... — Ashnoor Kaur (@ashnoorkaur03) May 1, 2021

Also Read: Aniruddh Dave’s wife Shubhi Ahuja urges fans to pray for his well being: Having the toughest time of my life

Share your comment ×