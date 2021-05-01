  1. Home
Aniruddh Dave’s wife Shubhi Ahuja urges fans to pray for his well being: Having the toughest time of my life

As Aniruddh Dave has been shifted to ICU after his health deteriorated due to Coronavirus, his wife has reached to his fans to pray for him.
1970 reads Mumbai Updated: May 1, 2021 04:19 pm
Aniruddh Dave’s wife Shubhi Ahuja urges fans to pray for his well beingAniruddh Dave’s wife Shubhi Ahuja urges fans to pray for his well being Aniruddh Dave’s wife Shubhi Ahuja urges fans to pray for him
Aniruddh Dave, who is known for his role of Inspector Hanuman Singh in Patiala Babes, has been making the headlines for an unfortunate reason. The actor, who had tested positive for COVID 19 a week ago, has been shifted to ICU as his health has deteriorated. According to media reports, the actor is currently critical and is hospitalised in Bhopal. While the health update left his fans tensed, Aniruddh’s wife Shubhi Ahuja has taken to social media and urged the actor’s fans to play for his well being.

She shared an adorable picture of Aniruddh holding his newborn son in his arms. In the caption, Shubhi penned her heart out as she shared her pain of leaving her two months old son to rush to the hospital to be with her husband. She wrote, “While I'm on d way to Aniruddh who's critically suffering at d moment .. I had to leave back home my 2-month-old Anishq and this definitely the biggest challenge I have faced as he on one side he is dependent on me as I was nursing him & on d other side I need to be beside Aniruddh as well .. Having d toughest time of my life. PLEASE PRAY, I request every dear ones, our frds, family, colleagues, fans of Aniruddh. Is waqt Mere Aniruddh aur Anishq ke Papa ko aapke prayers ki bahut bahut zarurat hai .. hum sab milkar usko theek kar sakte hain .. aap sab uski wellbeing ke liye pray kare.”

Take a look at Shubhi Ahuja’s post for Aniruddh:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SHUBHHI (@shubhiahuja)

To recall, Aniruddh had shared a post about testing positive for COVID 19. He wrote, “Chaha toh bahut ki tumse kabhi mulaqat na ho, wo kahawat hai na bakre ke amma kab tak khair manayegi, bahar aao toh shikhar hona hi hai. Is baar yeh bahut khatarnaak hai. Dekho sankraman ka aakraman kabhi bhi kahin bhi kisi pe bhi ho sakta hai, haan toh report positive aayi hai, maine khud ko alag kar liya hai. Pichle kuch dino me jo bhi log mere sampark me aaye hain, wo apni jaanch kara le. Apna khayal rakhein, main koi hidayat nahi dunga, aap sab jaante hain kya karna hai kya nahi… Doctor ki dekh Rekha me hu, jeevan me bahut positive hu bas yahi negative chahta tha….Haan waqt ye bhi guzar jayega. Bahut bahut pyaar.”

Also Read: Patiala Babes’ Anirudh Dave tests positive for COVID 19; Goes into home quarantine

Credits :Shubhi Ahuja's Instagram

