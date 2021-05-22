Aniruddh Dave, Vijayendra Kumeria, Delnaaz Irani & others share their routine to beat Mumbai’s scorching heat

Many popular television stars have revealed their favourite summer drinks to stay hydrated and cool. Here’s what they do to beat the unbearable heat.

Summers are here and the scorching heat gets really hard on the body and mind. Even during this season, TV celebs work day in day out to entertain their ardent fans. While people often are keen to know how these stars keep themselves fit during these extreme weather condition and what they do to stay hydrated, we bring to you scores of popular TV celebs’ daily routine that they follow to beat the scorching heat. Many actors, including Vijayendra Kumeria, Aniruddh Dave, Delnaaz Irani, Aarvika Gupta, Nivedita Basu among others have revealed their favourite Summer drink.

Here’s what celebs do to beat the heat and stay cool.

Vijayendra Kumeria

I drink a lot of water throughout the day to keep myself hydrated. My day starts with coconut water, and in the afternoon if I am shooting in the sun, I make sure I have a glass of buttermilk.

Delnaaz Irani

Mint leaves, cinnamon sticks, lime, and cold water are the few things that keep me cool during summers.

Aniruddh Dave

When I am shooting, I make sure that my electrolyte doesn’t go down. I drink electrolyte water and nimbu paani a lot during summers. It’s a must to keep our body hydrated. These days because of Covid-19 people are avoiding eating and drinking anything that is cold. You must drink lots of water. Coconut water is a good option. Watermelon, muskmelon are fruits that you can eat too. Buttermilk and curd are also good. Having sattu is also a good option. It’s really good for your health.

Aarvika Gupta

In Mumbai, it’s either hot or too hot. At the moment the heat is still bearable, but soon it will be worse. Most importantly we should keep ourselves hydrated. Drink as much water as you can, keeping yourself hydrated is very important. Apart from water, I also drink nimbu paani, lassi, chaas and cold coffee.

Nivedita Basu

During this season, my sister and I usually visit Keventers in Delhi a lot. Unfortunately here also we are unable to go to any Keventers. Now my go to drink is Hershey's chocolate milkshake my

Prajwal Gupta

My summers are mostly spent in having aamras. I love mangoes. I also enjoy smoothies, dips, mocktails, custard etc. And of course I drink lots of water.

Chandni Soni

My favourite summer drink is lassi for sure. I take it them almost every day.

Ashish Johri

I prefer coconut water. It is the best source of energy and is filled with nutrients.

Nibedita Paal

Coconut water is my go to drink during summers

Sidharrth Sipani

Hydration is the key, so I drink plenty of water. Coconut water and watermelon juice are my other two summer favourites.

Priyamvada Kant

Coconut water is what I swear by during summers. It is a part of my daily diet.

Amit Mishra

I have become a coconut lover since my day one in Mumbai. I read it somewhere and completely agree with it: ‘Paradise doesn't necessarily have a designated mascot, but if it did, a coconut would be it’. Coconut water is filled with nutrients and the best summer drink.

Nikkiey Chawla

I hate summers because of the hot weather and how it affects my skin. But I love the season because I get to wear short clothes. I love all kinds of cold drinks. In summer, especially in Mumbai, I always make sure to drink nimbu paani and also add salt and black pepper into it. I also love drinking Kokum ka sharbet. While going to Lonavala, you get pure Kokum sharbet. I also make a fusion drink with Roohafza with lemon, it is fabulous.

Nitin Kumar Gupta

I have two mason jars full of lemonade (nimbu pani) in the freezer at all times. Whenever I’m thirsty or feeling too hot, I take out one and start sipping away. It’s frozen and really tough to sip, but takes care of the heat in a jiffy! I also have dozens of diet coke cans in the fridge for quick hydration.

