Anirudh Dave on 55 days of hospitalisation: My body had given up & I didn’t know if I would wake up next day

Anirudh Dave is known for his works in the serials Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan and Lakhiya.

Actor Anirudh Dave’s fight against the deadly Coronavirus was not less than any battle. He was tested positive in April. He was hospitalised after his condition deteriorated and was finally discharged on June 25. He spent 55 days in the hospital and it was a very tough battle for him and his family. The actor’s wife left behind their newborn child to look after her husband. And now when he is back at home, he recalls his 55 days of hospitalisation and said that staying positive was not easy.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Anirudh said, “My condition was getting worse and the hospital authorities called my wife Shubhi to see me. When she came I was not able to recognise her. My body and mind had given up. I was not sure whether I will open my eyes the next day. For 45 days I was on oxygen.” He also mentioned that when he was in hospital he used to hear people scream in pain and it was very heartening.

The actor, who is in Kota, also said that until he was shifted to a private room the hustle-bustle of the hospital was something I can never forget. He is still recovering and is very weak currently. To note, he was tested positive when he was shooting for a web show. Along with 30 more people were tested positive.

He also thanked his family, friends, and hospital staff for their support. He said that my good karma helped me a lot. During his stay, he had even penned down an emotional note for his wife and called her his support system.

Credits :Hindustan Times

