Anirudh Dave pens a heartfelt gratitude note for fans post battling COVID 19: I'm constantly on oxygen support

Patiala Babes actor Anirudh Dave, who is still in a hospital for his Covid 19 treatment, took to his Instagram to update his fans about his health. Check out his post.

Fans and well-wishers of Telly actor Anirudh Dave have been praying for his speedy recovery ever since the actor had contacted Coronavirus. For the past 22 days, the Patiala Babes star has been battling with the deadly virus in the hospital. Anirudh was admitted to the ICU for a while due to the symptoms. The actor, who is still in the hospital, recently gave an update about his health on his social media. Anirudh mentioned that he is constantly on oxygen support and had an 85% lung infection. However, he is on road to recovery.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a priceless throwback photo of himself with his newborn child. In the click, he can be seen sitting on a sofa, kissing his little munchkin. Alongside it, the Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki star penned a heartwarming note thanking his fans, family, and well-wishers for their unconditional love and blessings. Anirudh wrote in Hindi, “शुक्रिया! सिर्फ़ छोटा सा शब्द लग रहा है ! मैं पिछले 22 दिन से अस्पताल के बिस्तर पर,आप सबका प्यार, दुलार दुआ, अरदास आशीर्वाद prayers प्रार्थना को महसूस कर पा रहा हूं...लगातार oxygen support पर हूं..लेकिन जो हिम्मत मिली है मुझे आप सबसे, अरे बड़ी उधारी करदी यार... 14 days बाद ICU के बाहर अभी थोड़ा बेहतर हूं. 85% lungs infection हुआ है वक़्त लगेगा.. कोई जल्दी नहीं है. बस अब खुद की साँस लेनी है मुझे...जल्दी मुलाकात होगी.. Emotional होने से mera saturation down जाता है.. dekha monitor mein. sp02 I know जल्दी सब ठीक होगा... this too shall pass. Day- 22 Keep praying - for the universe.. जय परम शक्ति बहुत बहुत प्यार. (Thank you! It appears to be a small word. I am able to feel your love, prayers, blessings on my hospital bed for the last 22 days. I am constantly on oxygen support, but with the courage, you all have given me, I am indebted to you. After 14 days in ICU, I am a bit better now, I just want to breathe on my own. I will meet you all soon. Being emotional brings my saturation levels down. I saw it on the monitor. I know all will be okay soon. For all the courage I am thankful)

Take a look at Anirudh Dave’s Instagram post below:

Anirudh’s friends from the industry, including Nakuul Mehta, Dalljiet Kaur, Adaa Khan, Sara Khan, , Paridhi Sharma, Nandish Sandhu, Vijayendra Kumeria, Pooja Bisht, and several others commented on his post and were happy to see him recover.

Last month on 23rd April, Anirudh Dave informed that he had tested positive for COVID 19 in an Instagram post.

