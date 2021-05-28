Anirudh Dave pens a heartfelt note for his wife on her birthday: Everyday I lose hope & everyday you boost

Anirudh Dave has wished his wife and written a long post mentioning how she stood strong during the toughest time of his life.

Actor Anirudh Dave is still in hospital battling the Coronavirus. The actor is now recuperating with the support of his wife Shubhi Ahuja and family. Amid the tough time, his wife stood with him like a pillar. To note, the couple was recently been blessed with a son. The actor had said thank you to his fans after his wife shared a post saying that he needs blessing as his condition was deteriorating. Today, he is celebrating his wife Shubhi’s birthday and has written a heartfelt post for her.

Anirudh has expressed his gratitude to her for staying so strong and always boosting him with hope. He writes, “U came all the way to see me, leaving anishq, when doctor said. Situation is critical,infection is severe, U and my son.Gave me an example of courage... this is the very tough time where everyday I lose hope n everyday you boost, allure me saying, anishq ko swimming,skating aur mere jaisa horse rider banana hai”. He also shared a picture with the post. In the picture, the actor is spotted with his wife and son.

He has mentioned in his post that he is in hospital and will have to continue to be there for some more days. But he has promised his wife that they will celebrate her birthday on his birthday, i.e. July 21. His wife also reacted to his post and said ‘I love you Anishq ke papa.’

Nandish Singh Sandhu also wished him saying, ‘Get well and come back soon brother.” Jankee Parekh dropped heart emoji in the comment section. Gautam Rode also wished him good health.

Anirudh Dave Instagram

