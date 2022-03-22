Anita Hassanandani and Ekta Kapoor send birthday wishes to Rohit Reddy through social media posts

It’s the birthday of the television actress Anita Hassanandani’s husband Rohit Reddy. The couple had been dating for a long and decided to get married on 14 October 2013. The couple was blessed with a baby boy in 2021, whom they named Aaravv. The couple often shares pictures and videos and the baby. The duo is good friends with producer Ekta Kapoor and they are often seen partying together.

As the businessman Rohit Reddy ringed on his birthday, Ekta Kapoor shared a short video comprising a gallery of pictures with him on various occasions. She captioned, “Lost of love Rohit happie bday! Just click more picks with em this year ok bye love u genius boy”.

See the video here-

Anita Hassanandani had also shared mushy pictures from their special dinner. The couple looked stunning as they twinned in black. She captioned, “Happiest birthday to the bestest hubby most amazing dad and……cherry on the cake ….GOODLOOKING too! Am I lucky or AM I LUCKY! Weee lover youuuuu! @rohitreddygoa”.

See post here-

Mahima Chaudhary and Surabhi Jyoti have sent their warmest greeting to Rohit. Designer Anuradha Khurana commented, "Congratulations to both and a very Happy birthday, Rohit Reddy."

Anita has earlier shared a video of pre-birthday celebrations in which Rohit got a special gift as his little son called him ‘papa’. She had also shared other pictures from the late-night celebrations along with their friends. She had also shared some adorable pictures with their son Aaravv.



