Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit shower love on their son Aarav in latest video; Says ‘Be happy’

Anita Hassanandani shared a video on her Instagram. The actress is seen enjoying some relaxing time with her son Aarav.

Television actress is enjoying her current phase of life. She gave birth to a baby boy this year and welcomed her first child Aarav. She has been sharing videos, pictures of her son on Instagram ever since his birth. The actress loves to keep talking about him all the time and that is very much evident in her videos. Her husband Rohit Reddy also shares videos and pictures with his son always on his Instagram handle. And today, she has again shared another reels video in which we can see the couple is trying to spread happiness among the masses.

Sharing the video, the actress has aptly captioned it as ‘Don’t worry be happy’. A line is so relevant in the current scenario. In the video, the actress is seen with her bundle of joy, Aarav Reddy. He is sitting in his mother’s lap and smiling while playing with his father. The actress is also seen enjoying the moment and happily kisses the little boy. Actress and Ankita Bhargava Patel also gave love to Aarav by sharing heart emojis in the comment section.

Fans, who always wait for their videos, are also dropping lovely comments. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress had recently shared a video of playing with her son. They have also created an Instagram account for Aaravv where they share the cutest memories of the little one.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

Anita and Rohit tied the knot in 2013. The couple is seen as one of the most powerful couples in the television industry.

