Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy announce pregnancy in the cutest way as they relive their love story

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, who have been married for almost seven years now, will be welcoming their first child soon.

The year 2020 might be a hard one for the entire showbiz world in more than one way, but it has come with a silver lining for celebrity couple and Rohit Reddy. Wondering how? Well, this power couple is expecting their first child. Yes! You read it right. Our very own Shagun from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is set to embrace motherhood soon. The renowned television actress made the big announcement in her recent Instagram post in the most adorable way.

This is a developing story.

