Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy get all mushy as they enjoy some romantic moments together; See PICS

Rohit Reddy has shared a set of romantic photos with wife Anita Hassanandani and it has taken the internet by storm. Check out his post.

and Rohit Reddy are one of the most popular couples in the Indian Television industry. The two never fail to charm their fans with their social media PDA. Their Instagram is full of their romantic pictures with each other which sets major couple goals. Recently, the actress had celebrated her 40th birthday with her hubby and a bunch of close pals. The duo shared a cosy moment during the celebrations & their friends ended up ‘watching over’ their intimate moments.

Giving a glimpse of it, Rohit has shared a series of mushy photos with Anita wherein the two can be seen getting cosy. The first click showed the couple sharing a romantic kiss. The second photo showed a phone's camera featuring actress Aditi Bhatia, who can be seen capturing the couple’s intimate moment. Anita and Rohit can be seen looking at the captured images in the last shot. Alongside the photos, Rohit Reddy wrote, “I love all those private moments we spend together without anyone watching over! SWIPE TO SEE THE PROOF!” The latest set of pictures are breaking the internet and has left netizens gushing.

Take a look at Rohit Reddy’s Instagram post below:

Interestingly, Anita was quick to take note of her hubby’s sweet post and jokingly said, “Let’s go to Goa for many such private moments tagging friends Ekta Kapoor and to capture a few more private moments with them.

For the unversed, the power couple got married in 2013 in the presence of their family members & close friends. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Aaravv, in February.

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani rings her 40th birthday with husband Rohit Reddy and it’s all about love, smiles, kisses

Credits :Rohit Reddy Instagram

Share your comment ×