Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy share mushy pictures from Maldives vacation

and Rohit Reddy are one of spending some quality time with their son Aaravv in Maldives. The couple is holidaying at the beautiful beach destination. Both have been treating fans with pictures and videos on social media. This is their son’s first trip and both are extremely excited. However, amid this, they have taken out some time for themselves and shared a series of mushy pictures on Instagram. The couple never fails to impress from their chemistry.

In the photos, Rohit is seen holding Anita in the air on the beach. The pictures are clicked during the sunset as it is not clear, but they set the romantic mood. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has shared the pictures on her Instagram handle. She has not given any caption. Fans have also dropped comments. Actor Hiten Tejwani wrote “What a click”. Many have dropped fire emojis. Recently, the actress had shared a video where she showed whom she met at the airport.

Karanvir Bohra met the couple at the airport and also shared the video on his handle. He wrote, “The best plans are the ones that happen by chance… been planning to meet you guys @anitahassanandani @rohitreddygoa but it had to happen like this… so glad I finally got to meet the little one and he already loves me.”

Anita has worked in many hit serials. She was seen in Naagin, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and many more. She has also worked in Bollywood.

