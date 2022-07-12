Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy travel to Goa with their son Aaravv for a family vacation; Watch

Actress Anita Hassanandani is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. After dating for a long period, the actress tied the knot with the love of her life Rohit Reddy on 14 October 2013. The duo embraced parenthood in February 2021 and welcomed a baby boy. Ever since then, the couple’s social media platform has been flooded with cute pictures of their munchkin Aaravv. Anita and Rohit also created an Instagram profile of their son and the page has already garnered a massive fan following.

To spend some more quality time, the duo has now headed to Goa with Aaravv for a family vacation. Anita has been treating fans with pictures and videos from the beach destination. Today, she shared a video on her Instagram handle with Rohit and Aaravv and captioned it, "#memoriescaptured What an amazing trip! What a fab location!". This video gives a glimpse of their beautiful moments with Aaravv.

On the professional front, Anita started her career with the television show 'Idhar Udhar Season 2'. The actress was also a part of Ekta Kapoor's famous supernatural show 'Naagin 3' and essayed the character of Vishakha. Anita is best known for her shows such as Kkavyanjali, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, etc. She has also featured in Hindi movies such as Kucch Toh Hai, Krishna Cottage, Ragini MMS 2, among others.

Anita has been missing from the screens for quite a long time now but the actress recently made a comeback with a music video titled 'Thodi Si Nawazishein'.

