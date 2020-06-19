Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's Love Story: A look at the actress & businessman's journey of togetherness

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are touted to be one of the cutest couples of Telly Town. But did you know how love blossomed between them and how they decided to turn soulmates? Read Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's Love Story to find out.

Love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, and there's no doubt about it! Many of us often keeping searching for our ideal partner, our soulmate, but love happens when it has to happen. Love cannot be done or undone, it is that magical feeling that makes you feel 'alive and happy.' It can happen anytime, and anywhere. More often than not, love knocks your door, it the most unexpected moments and places. It sees no boundaries and has no patterns.

When love takes charge, it can make people with no similarities do things they wouldn't have imagined doing. It can make a Telugu young guy enjoy Sindhi delicacies and the Sindhi girl turn into a beautiful Telugu bride following all rituals. Well, that is what love exactly did to Indian Television's cutest couple, ' and Rohit Reddy'. Today, let us dive into the duo's journey togetherness. From their first meeting to them officially tying the knot, let's look at Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's Love Story.

A timeline of Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's Love Story:

1. The unexpected first meeting

Well, their first meeting is what many fitness freaks will relate to. Yes, you guessed it right. The duo first saw each other at a gym, where they often worked (no, not together back then!) Rohit lost his heart to Anita in the gym but did not talk to her during their workout seshs.

ALSO READ: Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami's Love Story: Here's how the Miley Jab Hum Tum star gave his heart to the lady

2. First interaction

After some days, Rohit spotted Anita outside a pub waiting for her car. And this is when Rohit gathered the courage to approach her and start a conversation. However, interestingly, Rohit then had no idea that Anita was a famous TV celebrity. Talking about it Rohit shared, 'One day I saw her outside a pub, waiting for her car and decided to approach her. I went like a hero and approached her with the corniest lines, she was startled. That was a brief encounter.'

3. Offering a hand of friendship

After their short chatty session outside the pub, Rohit and Anita got acquainted with each other. Soon they became friends and started chatting on Facebook. Later, they met another time through a common friend. Rohit made the first move, and to get to know each other well, they started dating.

4. When Anit developed feelings

It is Rohit's dimple-lious smile and toned body that swooned Anita off her feet. And to top it all, Rohit's gentlemanly and chivalrous behaviour won her heart since the very beginning. However, revealing how she found out that Rohit was the 'one for her' Anita shared, 'I used to love drinking in my younger days. This one night I went overboard and got into a fight with Rohit. It was all my mistake. I woke up the next day, apologised to him saying I'll give up drinking if he wants.'

However, Rohit did not ask her to change herself for him and give up anything that she likes. But, like a sweet person, who cares for her, he requested her to just control it. It is then when Anita realised that Rohit is the man she wants in her life. She said, That moment I understood, he is my man! Who loves me for who I am, with all the flaws!'

ALSO READ: Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh's Love Story: The actor & singer will make you believe in love at first sight

5. Rohit's sweet and unusual proposal

Just like a true-blue gentleman, Rohit made the first move towards their togetherness. Unlike many, Rohit straight up approached Anita's family to talk about the relationship and ask for their permission (consent) to tie the knot with their beautiful daughter. Sharing this beautiful approach, Rohit said, 'I wanted to marry her so I approached her mom, she is a woman of few words but she didn't have a problem with our relationship. Anita's friends were very supportive and Anita herself was like an angel.'

6. Exchanging wedding vows

The cute couple decided to take their relationship at top-notch and exchanged wedding vows in October 2103. For them, it was double dhamaal, as their wedding took place in both, Telugu and Sindhi traditions. Their dreamy wedding took place in Goa, with all rituals like mehendi, haldi, and sangeet being aptly followed. The duos' close friends and family were present to shower their blessings and love on them.

7. Enjoying life together

It's been almost seven long years for their marriage, but it still looks like they met each other a while ago. Their love is fresh, filled with equal parts of romance, understanding, and compatibility. They are the perfect example of a 'millenial couple' who is head-over-heals in love. They display their love for each other on social media openly and never shy away from expressing their feelings.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's love story is no less than a fairytale because you usually don't see a Sindhi actress fall in with a Telugu businessman and weave a story that everyone cherishes.

ALSO READ: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary to Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana; Love stories that started in Bigg Boss

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×