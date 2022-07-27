Anita Hassanandani is back to work post pregnancy break, shares PHOTOS with son Aaravv

Actress Anita Hassanandani is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. After dating for a long period, the actress tied the knot with the love of her life Rohit Reddy on 14 October 2013. The duo embraced parenthood in February 2021 and welcomed a baby boy. Ever since then, the couple’s social media platform has been flooded with cute pictures of their munchkin Aaravv. Anita and Rohit also created an Instagram profile of their son and the page has already garnered a massive fan following.

Anita has been missing from the screens for quite a long time now. But today, Anita treated her fans by informing them that she has started heading for auditions and is returning to work post her pregnancy break. Taking to her Instagram handle, Anita shared several photos with her son Aaravv and wrote, "Some peekaboo moments with my boo before I head for an audition! An actors struggle is real…Didn’t realise getting back to work post pregnancy will be so tough. What can I say….Wish me luck to starting from the start".

On the professional front, Anita started her career with the television show 'Idhar Udhar Season 2'. The actress was also a part of Ekta Kapoor's famous supernatural show 'Naagin 3' and essayed the character of Vishakha. Anita is best known for her shows such as Kkavyanjali, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, etc. She has also featured in Hindi movies such as Kucch Toh Hai, Krishna Cottage, and Ragini MMS 2, among others.

