Anita Hassanandani bonds with son Aaravv as she sings Lakdi Ki Kathi song for him; Watch

Anita Hassanandani is on her maternity break. She always shares lovely pictures of her son Aaravv with fans.

and Rohit Reddy are the most adorable couple on television. She is currently enjoying the best phase of her life after becoming a mother. She constantly shares new pictures and videos with her son Aaravv who has already become the most popular star kid. And her shared pictures get a lot of love from fans. It has just been a month that television actress Anita Hassanandani has given birth to her first child. Recently, she has posted an adorable video of her with Aaravv.

Taking it to her official Instagram, Anita shared a video in which she is seen playing with her little kid and is also singing Lakdi Ki Kathi. The actress captioned it as ‘Who loves this song?’ Anita is seen sitting on the bed while holding her son on her lap. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein stars , Aditi Bhatia, Neena Kulkarni commented on her video. Aditi wrote, "Soooooo cute (sic)," with several red heart emojis. Karan revealed that Lakdi Ki Kathi is his daughter Mehr's favourite too.

Recently, she went for a hair makeover and shared a video that reads, “Finally some much needed pampering.. Coloured my hair after almost 2 years!!!

Take a look at her video here:

Anita married businessman Rohit Reddy. She has devoted all her time to her newborn. The actress is active on social media and loves to share pictures of her with the baby. She has a huge fan following and people love to get glimpses of her and the baby.

