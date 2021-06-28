Anita Hassanandani calls her ‘buoys’ Rohit Reddy and Aaravv ‘so good looking’ in an adorable family PHOTO

Anita Hassanandani shared a photo in which little Aaravv can be sitting in his father Rohit Reddy’s lap while the actress stands behind them. Take a look.

Over the years, television actress and Rohit Reddy have entertained their massive army of fans on their social media handles. The power couple gained recognition for their hilarious skits that they regularly share on the photo and video sharing platform. Ever since the two welcomed their little munchkin Aaravv Reddy, they have been posting adorable memories with the little one. Now, the actress took to her personal Instagram handle to post a new picture that features her good-looking ‘buoys’.

Anita shared a photo in which little Aaravv can be sitting in his father Rohit’s lap while the actress stands behind them. In the picture, we can see the father-son duo colour coordinating their outfits as they are donned in grey. On the other hand, Anita can be seen wearing black. Along with the wonderful post, the actress penned a heartfelt caption. She wrote that she ‘almost cropped’ herself out of the photo because of how ‘good looking’ Rohit and Aaravv looked.

The actress captioned the picture, “My buoys are so good looking I almost cropped myself LuckyME.”

Take a look at the family photo:

Meanwhile, Anita Hassanandani has taken the TV industry by storm after appearing in numerous TV shows on the work front. The actress was last seen in Naagin, and has been a part of serials including Kkavyanjali, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii. Besides this, she has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

