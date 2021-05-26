Anita Hassanandani calls Rohit Reddy ‘so vella’ on new VIDEO; Ankita Lokhande can’t contain her laughter

Television actress Anita Hassanandani took to her Instagram handle to comment on her husband Rohit Reddy's cool new video. Take a look.

Television actress and Rohit Reddy have been entertaining their massive social media following throughout the pandemic. The stars have been keeping their fans updated with funny home videos which often feature their newborn Aaravv Reddy. Recently, the actress has been playing pranks on her hubby and the videos have been widely adored by netizens. Today, Rohit shared an interesting clip of him trying the step out of the house and several people have expressed their fascination with the star’s creativity.

Rohit took to his Instagram handle to post a video of him as he playfully attempted ‘stepping out’ of the house. With the use of cool special effects, we see the star walking out of the door and coming back to his point of origin. Rohit captioned the video, “Every time I try stepping out!” Anita took to the comments section to pull his leg by writing, “U be so vellaaaaaaa.” The actress’s industry friends were also amused by the funny video and summarized their feelings with emojis. Ankita Lokhande commented a stream of laughing emojis. On the other hand, Ekta Kapoor dropped hearts.

Take a look at the video HERE

Recently, Anita had also shared a cool special effects video in which she was holding baby boy Aaravv until he was seen ‘flying’ away. Fans were shocked to see how smooth the clip was and asked how she was able to do so. After getting a lot of queries about the clip, Anita shared an unedited version of it which showed Rohit in a greenscreen suit.

Also Read| Anita Hassanandani says Aaravv Reddy is ‘born to fly’ in a cool special effects video; Ekta Kapoor reacts

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Rohit Reddy Instagram

Share your comment ×