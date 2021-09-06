Anita Hassanandani can't keep calm as she gets ready to meet bestie Ekta Kapoor after long time; SEE PICS

has returned from her Maldives vacation. The actress was there with her husband Rohit Reddy and son. However, after coming back, she is very excited to meet her best friend. The Naagin actress and Ekta Kapoor are very close to each other. They share a strong bond and are best friends. Both have always given us friendship goals. The actress today took to her social handle and shared her happiness of meeting her bestie after a long time. She has shared a video on her Instagram stories and her excitement is visible on her face.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Anita is seen wearing a grey colour t-shirt with her hair tied in a pony style. Ekta is seen wearing a blue colour shirt-style top. Both are smiling as they pose for the camera. There is no caption written on the video. A few months back, the actress had shared a picture and wrote, “Friendship is a two way street.. FriendsForever…I love You.” The producer had also responded by saying ‘Tashuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu’ along with heart emojis.”

The actress has acted in Ekta’s production house Balaji Telefilms in various projects like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Saheli, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kohi Apna Sa, Lavanya, Naagin, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Check the screenshots here:

On the work front, Anita is on her maternity break and has not taken up any new project. She was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where her role of Shagun was praised. She was seen in a negative role.

