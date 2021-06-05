Anita Hassanandani comes out in support of Pearl V Puri over alleged rape of minor: I know him; It is NOT true

Anita Hassanandani has shared a post showing her disbelief over an allegation on actor Pearl V Puri. She supports the actor and said the truth will be out soon.

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Actress has uploaded a post supporting co-star Pearl V Puri, following his arrest. The actor Pearl V Puri got arrested recently for allegedly raping a minor girl. The actor was arrested on 4th June and has been kept under remand in the Vasai (East) Police Station. Kavyanjali fame actress Anita Hassandani, who is a very popular celebrity on social media, shared her opinion on the matter.

The actress shared a picture of herself with the actor Pearl V Puri on Instagram. She said that the news about Pearl is absolutely rubbish and unbelievable. The actress also said that the truth will be out very soon and people will see the end of all lies. Anita wrote in the caption, “Woke up to some nonsensical news bout @pearlvpuri I know him! It is NOT true ... canNOT be true.... all lies. I’m sure there is more to it. And the truth will be out soon. Love you @pearlvpuri #ISTANDWITHPEARL”.

Anita Hassandani and Pearl V Puri worked for a music video together in 2019, named Peerh Meri. She is a popular TV and Bollywood actress, who has done numerous successful projects on the screen. The actress became a mother of a baby boy this year, hence is spending time with her hubby and baby at present. She keeps posting adorable pictures and videos with her baby.

(If you need support or know someone who is struggling with rape or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

