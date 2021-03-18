Anita Hassanandani is delighted as she finds her son’s dimples true copy of his dad; See PHOTO

The new mother Anita Hassanandani is in love with the dimples of her baby and calls him a true copy of his father in an adorable post. Fans and friends pour love in comments

The popular TV and film actress is loving the time she is spending with her newborn. The actress recently shared a picture of her smiling baby. She is very happy that he is like her husband Rohit Reddy. Anita became a first-time parent in February 2021, when she gave birth to baby boy Aaravv. The actress is very active on social media these days and enjoys sharing pictures of herself and the baby.

In the recent post shared by the charismatic actress Anita Hassanandani, there is a picture of her adorable baby. The baby is wrapped in a floral white blanket and is wearing a grey full sleeve t-shirt. The baby looks adorable as he is smiling in his sleep. She is very happy to see that he has dimples just like his father Rohit Reddy. She wrote in the caption, “Me when they say I look like DAD”. She also calls his dimple king for his lovely dimples.

Comments are pouring on her social media since she posted the picture. left a heart, Vindu Dara Singh shared love emoji, wrote, “Ufffffff that killa smile” and many other friends and fans send love for her baby.

See post here-

The actress Anita Hassanandani is married to businessman Rohit Reddy. They shared the news of pregnancy last year through social media and they announced the baby with a funny video which went viral. The actress was last seen in Naagin and presently she is taking care of her baby along with doing brand collaboration videos.

Also read- Anita Hassanandani shares picture of her shoot ready adorable baby; Rohit Reddy calls him ‘The Great Gatsby’

Credits :Anita Hassanandani Instagram

Share your comment ×