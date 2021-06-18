Anita Hassanandani denies quitting acting after becoming a mom to Aarav: Whenever I’m ready, I will get back

Anita Hassanandani talks about the fact that her son is her priority and when she plans to resume work. Read further to know more.

is one of the most popular television actresses who has portrayed crucial roles in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kkavyanjali amongst others. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress spoke about the fact that she does not plan to quit acting permanently. Anita became a mom to her wonderful son Aarav earlier this year. She mentioned that her son is her top priority now and she would want to spend as much time with him. She also spoke about being misconstrued in a report and said, “All I said at this point, right now, it is my child.”

Refuting the reports of quitting acting, Anita said, “A lot of fans were upset, so many were sending me screenshots saying, ‘Oh My God, you are quitting’. I clearly remember saying I didn’t know when I will return to the TV or film industry. At present, my priority is Aarav. But, whenever I’m ready and feel okay, I will get back.” She added, “Acting is my first love, I didn’t want people to think it’s ‘the end’ for me. It’s my second innings now after becoming a mother. There is no way I am letting go of it.”

Anita further mentioned that it is not safe out there with a child at present and the current situation of the pandemic will make her wait before she gets back to work. “I anyway feel work is a little down. Keeping that in mind, I have to be very careful with Aarav, when I step out. I am hoping that the vaccine for kids that is being worked upon is available soon. That is one of the very important factors.”

Also Read| Anita Hassanandani shares an optimistic post about losing pregnancy weight

Share your comment ×