Anita Hassanandani dubs husband Rohit Reddy as 'useless and unromantic' & the reason will leave you laughing

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are a cute couple who often keep their fans updated on Instagram. Recently, Anita Hassanandani called her husband Rohit Reddy useless and unromantic. Here's why.

Actress and her husband Rohit Reddy make a cute couple together. Apart from being cute, they both are also funny and we often get to see that on Instagram. Recently, Anita took to her Instagram and shared a screenshot of her chats with Rohit and called him useless and unromantic. Rohit got an earful from his wife because he failed to complete an Instagram trend where in Anita will send him a lyric of the song and he has to continue the lyrics, but Rohit could not figure out what was happening and responded in a usual manner.

Anita shared the screenshot of the messages and wrote “When I sent my hubby the lyrics” with laughing emojis and added “@rohitreddygoa Useless Unromantic BYE” with a waving hand emoji. Though Anita Hassanandani has taken a break from television she keeps us entertained via social media by either posting something funny about her husband or something adorable about her son Aaravv. Recently, Rohit made a reel video in which he seemed to be rapping and wore a lot of jewelry that apparently belonged to Anita. And after the failed attempt, wifey Anita took to her Instagram handle and shared the screenshot of Rohit’s reel with the caption “@rohitreddygoa return all my jewelry right now!”

Take a look:

Anita Hassanandani is known for her role in hit television series like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Anita married the entrepreneur Rohit Reddy back in 2013 and the couple has a cute son Aaravv.

