Anita Hassanandani feels ‘Blessed and lucky to share the same birthday month’ as veteran actor Jeetendra; PIC

Actress Anita Hassanandani is among the most popular names in the telly world. She has been part of numerous TV shows including Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kohi Apna Sa, Kkavyanjali, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasamh Se, Naagin 4, etc. The actress will be ringing in her birthday on 14th April and she shared a post recently with veteran Bollywood star Jeetendra and some of her friends. She also expressed her excitement about sharing her birthday month with him.

In the post shared by the actress, she is seen posing with Jeetendra, her husband Rohit Reddy, Ridhi Dogra, Tanushri Gupta and Mushtaq Sheikh. Anita Hassanandani looked gorgeous in a black top and high waist denims. She shared in the caption, “To me there’s just one superstar! The only one who’s kind genuine real hard working honest caring loving …most down to earth … most amazing #JeetuJi. Blessed and lucky to share the same birthday month as him. Baar Baar din yeh aaye Baar Baar dil yeh gaye … tum jiyo hazaro saal@hai meri yehhhh Arzooooo.”

See post-

Anita Hassanandani is married to businessman Rohit Reddy and they have a son named Aaravv. She took a break from acting after she embraced motherhood and is completely focused on her family. She is active on social media and often shares pictures as well as fun videos with her son. She also shares pictures of herself enjoying with her girl squad and going on trips with her husband.

