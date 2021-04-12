Anita Hassanandani is a happy mother as she showers love on her little cupcake baby Aaravv; SEE VIDEO

Anita Hassanandani gets mushy seeing her baby boy sleeping peacefully, and calls him ‘My cupcake’.

is a first-time mother and the actress is enjoying quality time with her little angel. The gorgeous actress is the biggest fan of her baby and often shares pictures of herself with the baby doing numerous activities. She had recently posted an adorable picture with her little boy as she calls him, ‘my cupcake’. Anita’s baby has completed two months and she is a proud mother. She is seen kissing the baby as she is lying alongside him and she is gushing to see her adorable baby.

Anita Hassanandani has also posted a video clip in which she is lying alongside her baby. She has put the cupcake song in the video, as she calls her boy a cuppy cake and munchkin. The post is getting a huge number of likes and comments from her friends as well as her fans. has dropped a red heart emoji, and many of her fans dropped heart and love emoticons.

The actress Anita Hassanandani often shares pictures and videos of her son and when he completed two months, she shared a beautiful picture. She wrote in the caption, "Happy 2months to my lifeline." The actress is married to businessman Rohit Reddy. She was last seen in the popular TV daily soap Naagin 4 and Naagin 5. She has also acted in numerous Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu movies. She has taken a break from acting these days, as she is enjoying some quality time with her newborn.

