Anita Hassanandani has her vacay mode on as she shares PICS dressed in black; Take a look

Anita Hassanandani has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks effortlessly beautiful. Check out her latest pictures.

The beautiful and stunning actress never fails to impress her fans through whatever character she portrays in all TV programs. Anita was all over the news a few months back for portraying the role of the femme fatale Vishakha in the popular supernatural show Naagin 3. The 38 – year old actress made jaws drop with her utter beauty and wonderful acting in the show. And as expected, the third season of Naagin soared high on the TRP charts!

Recently, Anita jetted off for an exotic vacay with husband Rohit, Ekta Kapoor, Karishma Tanna and others the pictures of which have already become viral on social media. However, it seems like Anita still isn’t over her vacay mode which is very much evident from the latest set of pictures which she has shared on her Instagram handle. Anita looks stunning in an all – black thigh high slit dress in the pictures. She also wears a matching blue neckpiece along with her outfit.

Check out the latest pictures of Anita Hassanandani below:

Well, there's no doubt about this fact that the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress can make anyone go weak on their knees through her utter beauty. Anita is married to Rohit Reddy and they are currently considered to be one of the most adorable couples of the Indian television industry. Both of them took part in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 in which they were among the top notch finalists. Although they did not win the title but they definitely won the hearts of millions of fans through their amazing performances and cute chemistry. Did you like Anita and Rohit’s performances in Nach Baliye 9? Do let us know in the comments section.

