Anita Hassanandani lights up internet as she shares a PIC of Rohit & Aaravv twinning; Calls them 'lifelines'

Anita Hassanandani shares an adorable candid picture of hubby Rohit Reddy posing with their son Aaravv. The little boy looks like his dad’s carbon copy. Take a look.

The stunning is currently in her best phase as she is enjoying every bit of her motherhood. The popular television actress had welcomed her first child Aaravv with husband Rohit Reddy in February this year. Her social media posts prove that the little munchkin has brought infinite happiness in her life. And, ever since she had become a mommy, Anita leaves no chance to capture the sweet moments of her son, especially with his daddy. Right from sharing Aaravv’s adorable photos to dropping his playful photos, the Kkavyanjali actress has been capturing our hearts with her posts featuring her little boy.

Recently, Anita has shared another stunning click of Rohit and Aaravv twinning together in a blue t-shirt. Taking her Instagram handle, she shared a photo wherein the father-son duo can be seen lying together in matching outfits. While Rohit says ‘copy’, Aaravv’s has ‘paste’ written on it. Needless to say, the father-son looked super cute together posing for the candid picture. One simply cannot miss the little boy’s cute look in the still that has left netizens gushing. Sharing the picture, Anita wrote, “My lifelines.”

Take a look at Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram post below:

Notably, her friends from the film industry including Kishwer Merchant, Aditi Shirwaikar Malik, Abhishek Kapur, and Vishal Singh among others are in awe of the click. While Kishwer commented, “Ditto,” with a heart emoji, Aditi wrote, “So so cute,” in the comments section.

For the unversed, the couple got married in 2013 in Goa in presence of their families and close pals.

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani shares her workout routine with baby boy Aaravv; Says ‘There is no right way’

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Anita Hassanandani Instagram

Share your comment ×