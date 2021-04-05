Anita Hassanandani nails the casual look as she steps out to meet her friends; Take a look

Actress Anita Hassanandani looks dazzling as she steps out in the breezy summer attire for meeting her friends.

The charming actress is famous for her flawless looks and her spectacular fashion sense. The actress has a huge fan following on social media owing to her style statement. She is active on social media and often shares pictures as well as videos of herself. The actress has become a mother of a baby boy in February 2021 and at present, she has dedicated all her time to her little son. But still, she figures out ways to manage some time to enjoy with her friends.

The Kkavyanjali fame Anita Hassanandani took to her social media handle to show off her summer casual looks. She looks stunning as she is seen wearing a white tee along with dark blue shorts. She has accessorized her looks with a black sling bag and white sneakers. The actress has kept her hair open as she poses for her selfie with a mask on her face. She wrote in the post, “when you are stepping out to see your friends after forevvvaaaa”.

See picture here-

Anita Hassanandani is among the most stylish and gorgeous actresses on Indian television sets. The actress has done numerous roles in Indian serials like Kkavyanjali, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kasamh Se, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and other. The actress was last seen in the show Naagin 4 and Naagin 5.

