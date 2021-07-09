From Anita Hassanandani to Nakuul Mehta: Celebs who embraced parenthood in the first half of 2021

Here is a list of 5 popular TV actors who became happy parents in the first half of the year 2021.

The year 2021 has been a very difficult one owing to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown. There has been gloom and negativity all over the country due to the stressful situation. But in the present situation, some TV actors have brought positivity in their lives as they embraced parenthood at the start of the year 2021. Being a parent is a beautiful experience and it completely changes your life. There are numerous actors in the TV industry who entered this new phase of life including , Nakuul Mehta, Mohit Malik, and numerous others. Here we have listed the top actors who became proud parents in 2021.

Kapil Sharma

The top-notch comedian of India and the host of the popular show The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma became parent second time this year. The actor is married to Ginni Chatrath and brought their second child into the world in February 2021. They have named the child Trishaan and he had announced the happy news as well as thanked the fans through social media. The couple had got married in 2018 and welcomed their first child Anayra in the year 2019.

Anita Hassanandani

The popular actress is married to the businessman Rohit Reddy. The actress embraced motherhood on February 9, 2021, when she became a mother of a baby boy. The couple has named the baby Aaravv. She often shares pictures and videos of her son on social media. She has taken a break from acting for taking care of her little one.

Mohit and Addite Malik

Popular TV actors Mohit Malik and Addite Malik became parents of a baby boy on April 29, 2021. The couple had shared pictures of their little one on social media as they shared the great news with their friends and fans. The couple has named the baby Ekbir. Addite had penned an emotional note for her newborn, “Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He's Here and He's Truly Magic From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After.... Yours Truly, Parents of #BabyMalik. Mohit & Addite."

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh

The Ishqbaaz fame actor Nakuul Mehta became a proud father in February this year. The couple has named their little son Sufi and they have shared a glimpse of him on social media. The actor had revealed that he and his wife had already decided the name of the baby when Jankee was three months pregnant.

Aniruddh Dave

The Patiala Babes fame actor Aniruddh Dave and wife Shubhi Ahuja became proud parents of the baby on 14th February 2021. The couple had got married in 2015. The actor had been through a tough time this year as he was tested COVID 19 positive and he was hospitalized for more than a month. The actor has recovered now. He had shared a picture of his wife and baby on social media as he shared that they were his only hope when he was fighting the disease.

