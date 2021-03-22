Anita Hassanandani is overjoyed as it is the birthday of the husband Reddy. She shared a clip from the hospita

Anita Hassanandani is overjoyed as it is the birthday of the husband Reddy. She shared a clip from the hospital, saying this is his gift.

is very happy as it is her hubby Rohit Reddy's birthday. They are the most adored couple in the TV industry and love to share their mushy pictures often. Anita Hassanandani is very active on her social media and often engages in PDA with her husband. The actress recently became the mother of a baby boy and the couple is immensely delighted with the entry of their little angel into their life. They often give glimpses of their life post the entry of the baby. On the occasion of the birthday of hubby, she shared a small clip for him on her social media.

The gorgeous actress took to her social media handle to show her love for her husband on his birthday. She shared the video of herself, him, and the newborn baby in the hospital. In the video, they are seen interacting with the baby as they welcomed the little man into their world. She wrote on the clip, “Your birthday Gift” indicating that the baby is her birthday gift for him. Seeing the joy on his face, it is surely the best birthday gift for him.

See post here-

The couple became proud parents in February 2021. Anita Hassanandani is presently giving all her time to her baby and often shares pictures and videos of her baby boy. The actress recently shared his smiling picture with dimples. The actress felt delighted as she wrote that he is just like his dad and called him dimple king.

Also read- Anita Hassanandani shares video of Rohit Reddy speaking the ‘language of love’ with little Aaravv

Credits :Anita Hassanandani Instagram

Share your comment ×