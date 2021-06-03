  1. Home
Anita Hassanandani plants a sweet kiss on her ‘little one’ Aaravv’s cheek in adorable throwback video

Anita Hassanandani has been sharing a lot of videos and pictures of her son on her Instagram. She always shares his updates with fans.
Anita Hassanandani Anita Hassanandani plants a sweet kiss on her ‘little one’ Aaravv’s cheek in adorable throwback video
Anita Hassanandani is enjoying her current phase of life. She is a hands-on mother and loves doing all the work of her son Aaravv. Right from playing with him to taking care of his things, she is always managing it. The actress even equally shares videos and pictures of him on Instagram. She may not be seen on television shows right now but she is surely very active on social media. Today she has taken a trip down a memory lane and shared a video of Aaravv when he was three days old.

Sharing the video on her official Instagram handle, she wrote, ‘My little one when he was 3 days old! Mybabyboobooolovellllllyycuttieeepattotie.’ In the video, she is seen holding him in her arms while he is asleep. She is also planting a kiss on his cheeks and smiling. The actress is seen wearing a blue coloured dress. Fans called him cutie. Another user wrote, ‘From day 3, he looks like your husband’. These days the actress has started her workout routine and shares pictures on her Instagram stories.

The actress is a known fitness enthusiast and ensures she keeps herself healthy. Recently, she had shared a picture about how it looks when working out with Aaravv.

She was last seen in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where she was seen in a negative role. She essayed the role of Shagun and was highly appreciated for her performance. Her sarees from the show were very famous.

