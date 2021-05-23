Anita Hassanandani plays yet another prank on husband Rohit Reddy: I’m turning out to be quite a magician

Television actress Anita Hassanandani took to her Instagram handle to share a new video of her playing a magic trick on hubby Rohit Reddy. Take a look.

and Rohit Reddy never fail to impress their massive army of fans with their antics. The couple has been sharing nitty-gritty about their lives on their Instagram handles. With their amazing social media presence and funny home videos, the two have stolen hearts. The duo is also known for sharing their parenthood adventures with their fanbase as they post mushy videos spending time with their newborn Aaravv. Yesterday, Anita shared a video of her pranking Rohit after luring him into to follow along with a ‘magic trick’. In the hilarious clip, we saw the actress slapping her husband when he least expected it.

Now, Anita shared another video of her playing a prank on her hubby. In the short clip, the actress can be heard saying, “Okay, last time, the magic trick was really mean but this time, I have rehearsed. This is a good one, okay?” and then she proceeds to empty a cup of water on Rohit’s head. Anita bursts out in laughter after tricking him and her hubby is left in shock. Sharing the hysterical video on her Insta handle, she captioned it, “I’m turning out to be quite a magician.” Rohit also sarcastically responded to her prank in the comments section. “So mature!” he wrote.

Take a look:

After watching the funny video, netizens couldn’t contain their laughter as they dropped the laughing emojis in the comments. Anita’s colleagues from the TV industry, including Sourabh Raaj Jain, and Jaswir Kaur also showered love on the comical video.

Credits :Anita Hassanandani Instagram

