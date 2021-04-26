Anita Hassanandani pokes fun at herself by attempting to sing while cradling ‘becharraaa’ Aaravv Reddy; VIDEO

Anita Hassanandani took to her Instagram handle to post a hilarious video of herself along with her son Aaravv Reddy as she attempts to sing. Take a look.

TV actress embraced motherhood this year and has been elated to share happy moments with her son on the internet. The star gained popularity not only with her professional roles but also with her active social media presence. The actress, who tied the knot with her hubby Rohit Reddy, back in 2013, gave birth to her first child Aaravv Reddy this year. The couple shared their pregnancy journey with their fans and is now regularly capturing moments with the little munchkin.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anita shared a hysterical video where she is singing to Aaravv. In the funny clip, the actress can be seen cradling her newborn while lip-syncing to a melodious voice and wrote, “How I think I sound” After that, the video proceeds to an unpleasant voice, as she shows us how she “actually sounds.” Fans were amused by the adorable video of the mother-son duo and showered compliments for the pair in the comments section. Actors Nakuul Mehta and Neena Kulkarni also couldn’t control their laughter.

Sharing the video, the actress captioned it: "I think I’m gonna take up singing! Becharraaa @aaravvreddy."

Take a look at Anita Hassanandani’s video:

Recently, the actress shared a clip on her social media where she is seen playing with Aaravv. In the adorable clip, she can be seen pecking the newborn’s forehead and calling him “Jaanu.” The duo received love from fans as well as fellow actress who dropped a red heart emoji in the comments.

