Anita Hassanandani posts a cute video of her playing with son Aaravv; Gauahar Khan, Arjun Bijlani & more react

Actress has been enjoying the motherhood phase of her life. Ever since she has welcomed her first child Aaravv, the actress shares videos and pictures with him. Her Instagram feed is filled with fun moments of them. To note, the actress and her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child in February this year. The actress has recently shared a video on her Instagram where she is seen playing with her son and it will make you smile.

In the video, the actress is seen clad in an orange dress and holding her son. Both are playing in front of the mirror and she is also reciting a song to him. Aaravv is enjoying his mother’s company and the song too. He is dressed in yellow attire and loves the way his mother playing with him. As soon as she shared the video, celebrities including actress Gauahar Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Surbhi Jyoti and others dropped lovely comments.

Gauahar Khan writes, “Heheheheh so adorable.” Another wrote, “Too cute.” Aditi Bhatia commented, “Hahahahahaa soooooooo cute! @aaravvreddy what have u done to my friend!!!!!” Fans also dropped heart emojis.

Anita is known for her shows such as Naagin, Kkavyanjali, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, etc. She has also featured in Hindi movies such as Kucch Toh Hai, Krishna Cottage, Ragini MMS 2, among others. The actress was in news due to the rumour of her quitting the entertainment industry. But she refused it saying that she will return soon.

