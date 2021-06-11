Anita Hassanandani quashes reports of quitting acting: Aaravv is my priority, will resume work when I’m ready

Anita Hassanandani has set the record straight about leaving the Television industry because of his kid Aaravv. Read on to know what she said.

Reports of bidding adieu to acting, took everyone by surprise today. It all started when the actress in an interview to ETimes stated that she had decided that whenever she would have a child, she would leave the industry. The Kkavyanjali actress also mentioned that she wants to be at home with her son Aaravv. Soon after this, reports of Anita quitting acting started doing the rounds. However, the Naagin actress has now set the record straight on her social media.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Anita rubbished all such reports and claims, saying that she has never said anything like this. In her tweet, the actress stated all she said was that right now not her focus is her child and she wants to give all her attention to bringing up her kid. Anita tweeted, “It’s all over that I’m quitting my first love ACTING I never said that…. All I said was that my focus right now is my child…. Aaravv is my priority… I will resume work when I’m ready.” Soon after this, her fans flooded the comments section of her post and expressed their happiness on hearing the same. One fan commented, “Thank God am really shocked to read thz news hope uuuu come back soon Lovee uuuu mam.” Another user wrote, “Will wait for your come back mam.. Smiling Love you a lot.”

Take a look at Anita Hassanandani’s Twitter post below:

It’s all over that I’m quitting my first love ACTING

I never said that…. All I said was that my focus right now is my child…. Aaravv is my priority… I will resume work when I’m ready — Anita Hassanandani (@anitahasnandani) June 11, 2021

Earlier, while speaking to ETimes, Anita said, “I had decided that whenever I would have a child, I would leave the industry and let go of my work. I always wanted to focus on being a mother. So it's not about the pandemic, I would have either way left the industry, pandemic or no pandemic. I want to be at home with my kid. Honestly work is the last thing on my mind right now. I really don’t know when I will get back.”

