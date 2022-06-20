Anita Hassanandani recreates Divyanka Tripathi's 'Sway' video with a hilarious twist; How did she do?

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a very well-known actress in the industry and she also enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her style statement. The diva rose to stardom with her acting chops in the popular daily soap Ye Hai Mohabbatein and got highly appreciated for her excellent performance. She often hops on the viral trend and often amuses fans with her reels on her social media handle. One such video was when Divyanka created a video on the viral song 'Sway' with the hook step.

Now, popular Television actress Anita Hassanandani also hopped on the viral song and dropped a video. Taking to her Instagram handle, Anita shared a hilarious video on the song 'Sway' as she attempts to perform the hook step as Divyanka did. Sharing her clip along with Divyanka's video, Anita captioned, "Why aren’t these transitions working on me Life of a new mom DT you look lovely". Many of her colleagues from the industry, including Nakuul Mehta, Mushtak Shiekh, Krishna Mukherjee, and new mom Kratika Sengar Dheer have dropped laughing emojis on this funny video.

On the personal front, Anita and her husband Rohit Reddy embraced parenthood in February 2021. Ever since then, the couple’s social media platform has been flooded with cute pictures of their munchkin Aaravv. Anita and Rohit also created an Instagram profile of their son and the page has already garnered a massive fan following. Workwise, Anita recently collaborated with \popular television actor Gautam Rode for a music video titled 'Thodi Si Nawazishein'.

Speaking of Divyanka Tripathi, the actress is married to actor Vivek Dahiya, and they are often seen going on dates or vacationing in exotic locations. Recently, the duo was seen enjoying a blissful vacation in Thailand. They documented their Thailand tour and shared it with their fans. On the professional front, Divyanka Tripathi has also been a part of TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein (which is a spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein), Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, and Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale.

