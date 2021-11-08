Anita Hassanandani reveals Ekta Kapoor helped her fight depression: You gave me a new start

Anita Hassanandani revealed she battled depression during her initial days in the television industry. Taking to Instagram, the actor said that she was affected by her failures during the start of her career and it was none other than producer Ekta Kapoor who helped her out of it.

Taking to her official social media handle, Anita wrote, “Ekta!!! You are a prototype of every strong female character you ever created. You are a true friend and an incredibly strong-willed woman. All these years of friendship have culminated into an indispensable relationship, the one where we could do anything for each other with no questions asked. I remember those days when I was young, hungry for work but clueless about everything. I was bitterly affected by my early failures but then you came into my life. You not only helped me fight depression but also gave me a new start. That's one of the millions of things I have learned from you, to never give up. That's why even on rough days, I feel secure because of you my guardian angel. You are in every sense of the world, my life's Niyati.” She added, “Calling Ekta a friend is an understatement. She is a part of my family and she is my Niyati.”

Anita shared the note on the same day Ekta Kapoor was honoured with the Padma Shri award at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Anita also wrote a heartfelt note for Rohit and said, “Rohit! My dashing, adorable and loving husband, with the cutest dimple well, and now a super dad too! I have been at my best and worst with him, but Rohit has held my hands through every trial and tribulation. We have shared so many happy moments that have been etched in my heart forever. Rohit has been the invisible support I have leaned on ever since I fell in love with him, and I know I have him by my side, always! Rohit is a special person who has brought untold happiness into my life, just like Niyati.”