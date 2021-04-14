Anita Hassanandani rings her 40th birthday with husband Rohit Reddy and it’s all about love, smiles, kisses

As Anita Hassanandani turned a year older today, she gave a glimpse of her birthday celebrations with her main man Rohit Reddy.

has been on cloud nine these days and she has all the reasons to feel so. The actress has recently embraced motherhood for the first time in February this year and she is often seen making hearts melt with her adorable pics and videos with her son Aaravv. Adding on to her celebrations, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is celebrating her 40th birthday today and her husband Rohit Reddy has made sure to make the day special for her in an adorable way.

In fact, Anita even gave a glimpse of her birthday celebrations on social media. The star's house was decorated with beautiful balloons and the one in heart shape read “Happy Birthday”. Rohit had also got his ladylove a stylish bouquet of red roses. This isn’t all. He also got her three cakes including two chocolate cakes and one red velvet cake. Besides, this adorable couple was also seen getting all mushy during the celebration. To note, the couple had low-key celebrations this year as well given the worsening situation of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Take a look at Anita’s birthday celebration here:

As soon as she shared the post on social media, Anita was inundated with best wishes from fans and friends. Among the first ones to comment was , who wrote, “Happy Birthday beautiful.” Smriti Irani also sent birthday wishes to the actress and wrote, “Happy birthday God bless”. Mahhi Vij also took to the comment section and commented, “Happy birthday Aarav ki mummy”.

