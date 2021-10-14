Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy Anniversary: Actor wishes hubby; Says can't believe we created such a cutie

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are one of the most adorable couples in the telly world. They have always taken over the internet with their love story and after becoming parents, their Instagram handles are filled with lovely moments with son Aaravv. Today, the beautiful couple is celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary and on this occasion, they have wished each other by sharing videos and throwback pictures. Anita revisited the days of her pregnancy to giving birth to her son.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress wrote, “Happy 8 to US my love @rohitreddygoa. Can’t believe we created suchhhaaa cutie! I love you. I still want nonuplets. #happyanniversary.” On the other hand, Rohit also shared a video in which there were moments from their dating days to Maldives vacation and he captioned it as ‘Happy 8 to us baby @anitahassanandani … here’s to us growing young together.”

Many celebrities wished them. Krishna Mukherjee wrote, “Happy Anniversary.” Neha Dhupia dropped heart emojis.

Rumours were going on that the actress will bid goodbye to her acting career. But then she dismissed all the rumours and said that she has taken a break for her baby. Even her husband also said that she will return to work but presently she is focussing on her son.

