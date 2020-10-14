Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy clock 7 years of wedding anniversary; Latter shares romantic PIC with ladylove

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are all set to embrace parenthood soon. But today is a special day for the couple as they have completed seven long years of marital bliss.

and Rohit Reddy have crossed benchmarks of love. Falling in love is easy, but staying in love is difficult; with their love story, Anita and Rohit have proved that nothing is impossible if love is true, as everything seems to be perfect. We all need someone who is there beside us in every juncture of our lives, Anita and Rohit found that 'someone special' in each other.

While Anita is a part of the showbiz, Rohit is a businessman. Not only professions, but their castes also differed. Anita is a Sindhi girl, while Rohit is a Telugu guy, but the two together are the epitome of true love. But as they say, 'what is meant to be, is meant to be.' From a sudden meeting to falling head over heels, Anita and Rohit's love story is a fun ride. The duo tied the knot in October 2013, and have been giving couple goals to millennials since then with their romance.

It was just a few days ago, that the adorable couple surprised fans by announcing their pregnancy. And today, Anita and Rohit are beaming in happiness again. Why do you ask? Well, they have completed 7 years of togetherness. Yes, it is Anita and Rohit's seventh marriage anniversary today (October 14, 2020), and the two spreading love all over.

Just a few moments ago, Just a few moments ago, Rohit took to his social media handle to share a romantic picture with his ladylove as he wished her a 'Happy wedding anniversary.' Rohit shared a loved-up monochrome picture with Anita from their past trips, and it is beyond beautiful. In the photo, Rohit and Anita are all smiles as they are lost in each other, and it speaks volumes of their love. With this beautiful picture, Rohit wrote, 'Happy Anniversary Soulmate!'

Take a look at Rohit's sweet anniversary post for Anita here:

Within moments, their fans started showering them with love and blessings. Anita and Rohit, the parents-to-be, are expecting their first child in February 2021. The couple is living the best phase of their lives currently and is eagerly waiting to welcome their little munchkin soon.

Heres's wishing Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy a very happy wedding anniversary!

