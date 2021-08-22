Anita Hassanandani & Rohit Reddy head to Maldives with son Aaravv; SEE PICS

and Rohit Reddy are enjoying their parenthood journey. The couple always shares their son, Aaravv's pictures and had also mentioned how things changed for them after his arrival. To spend some more quality time, they have headed to the Maldives along with their son. This is the little one's first trip to an international destination. The actress has been treating fans with pictures and videos from the beautiful beach destination. The couple welcomed their son on February 9 this year. They have also created an Instagram page for him.

Sharing pictures and videos on her official Instagram stories, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress wrote, “First trip Maldives". She has shared a picture of the three, posing by the seafront. Sharing some more pictures of her selfies, the actress wrote, “Selfieism at Maldiveissssmmm.. Looking forward to creating some.” The actress is seen wearing multi-coloured dress with pink eye shadow. To complete the look, she opted for golden hoop earrings. Fans also dropped comments. One of the fans wrote, “Wow”.

Many dropped heart and fire emojis. Anita had recently shared a video where she was seen playing with Aaravv. The actress also recited a poem which he completely enjoyed.

Anita had shared an Instagram post where she mentioned how Rohit helps her in sharing responsibility. She had written, “Rohit has been a real hands-on dad since day 1. He actually makes sure that he knows the baby’s schedule, will help in cleaning and tidying the crib or change his diapers and clothes. I feel when you become parents, you both suddenly become real adults because now there’s another human depending on you.”

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani posts a cute video of her playing with son Aaravv; Gauahar Khan, Arjun Bijlani & more react