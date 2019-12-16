Anita Hassanandani & Rohit Reddy indulge in a cute pillow fight & it is all things love; Watch VIDEO

Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy get involved in a cute banter which is all things love. Check out the video of this lovely couple.

and Rohit Reddy are one of the most popular and adorable couples of the Indian television industry. The two of them won the hearts of many when they took part in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 and were among the top notch finalists. Although they did not win the trophy but they definitely won everyone’s hearts with their unique performances and cute chemistry. Anita and Rohit tied the knot back in 2013 and have been inseparable since then.

And you should definitely have a look at their social media PDAs which are simply adorable! Most often, Rohit and Anita share pictures and videos on their respective social media handles and they are all things love. Recently, another video of the lovely power couple has emerged on social media which is sure to give us major relationship goals. Anita and Rohit can be seen indulging in a pillow fight in the video which is super cute! Moreover, they are coincidentally twinning in white outfits.

Check out the video of Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy below:

On the professional front, Anita Hassanandani was last seen in the popular supernatural show Naagin 3 which aired on Colors TV. She portrayed the role of a shape – shifting serpent named Vishakha in the much – loved show. Anita was also a part of the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which is soon going off – air in a few days. Apart from that, the beautiful actress has acted in numerous other popular shows which include Kkavyanjali, Kya Dill Mein Hai and many others.

Credits :Instagram

