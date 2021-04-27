Anita Hassanandani & Rohit Reddy reenact Raj Kapoor & Nargis’ Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua scene in throwback VIDEO

Rohit Reddy took to his Instagram handle to share an old video with Anita Hassanandani, in which the two re-created the popular rain scene from Shree 420. Take a look.

and Rohit Reddy are undoubtedly one of the most endearing couples in the Television industry. The two have garnered love from all around due to their social presence. Giving sneak peeks into their personal lives, they have managed to gain a fan base online with quirky home videos. The pair, who became proud parents to their first child Aaravv Reddy, even announced Anita’s pregnancy on the photo-sharing platform. Now, Anita and Rohit have been actively sharing their parenthood journey.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rohit shared a fond memory featuring his wife. Posting a throwback clip from the pre-Covid days, the duo can be seen recreating a scene from Raj Kapoor and Nargi's movie Shree 420. In the monochrome clip, the happy couple can be seen re-enacting the classic rain scene from the song Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua. In the short video shared by Rohit, he can be seen pursuing Anita. The two stand under the umbrella as it begins to rain. While sharing the adorable video, Rohit captioned it, "Pyaar huaaaaa.....” and tagged his wife. Fans poured the red heart emoji in the comments to show their admiration for the post.

Take a look at Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy’s video:

The power couple welcomed their baby boy earlier this year and since then they have been capturing hard-to-miss moments with the little munchkin. Yesterday, Anita took to her Instagram handle to post a funny video of her cradling Aaravv while attempting to sing. The expectations v/s reality video of the mother-son duo made everyone crack up.

Also Read| Anita Hassanandani rings her 40th birthday with husband Rohit Reddy and it’s all about love, smiles, kisses

Credits :Rohit Reddy Instagram

Share your comment ×