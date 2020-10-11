Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy REVEAL their 'first' reaction on learning about pregnancy: It was overwhelming

Soon to be parents, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy recently spilled the beans about their first reaction when they got to know that they're pregnant and going to welcome a baby soon. Here's what they said.

and Rohit Reddy dropped in a 'big surprise' for fans yesterday, as the cute duo finally confirmed that they're expecting their first baby soon. Yes, Anita and Rohit put speculations to rest and announced their pregnancy in the cutest way possible as they reflect their marital journey. Anita's announcement brought about a 'happy wave' in the Indian Television industry, and the couple got bombarded with congratulatory messages from all over.

The couple has been married for 7 years now and is extremely excited to take on this new journey ion life. They are thrilled to welcome a new member to their family, and recently spilled the beans about their journey, the first reaction when to learn about the pregnancy, and more. In the latest video on Instagram Anita and Rohit are seen opening-up their true feelings as they embark on this new journey of parenthood, which is very special for them.

ALSO READ: Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy announce pregnancy in the cutest way as they relive their love story

In the video, Anita and Rohit share that they were planning to have a baby this year (2020), but it was all God's plan to bless them, and they were ready to take on their relatioship to the next-level. Ask them when did they first get to know about the pregnancy, to which Rohit shared, 'It was actually a sign. So that was in the hospital for almost a month, we were in Goa all along. On June 12, for some reason, Anita decided to get a test done, because we were in the hospital. And very strangely, it happened that Anita came to me and said that she thinks she is pregnant.'

Revealing the first reaction and feeling, Anita and Rohit said, 'It was a very awkward and overwhelmimg moment. There was so much happening.' Rohit continued, 'There were so many things go on at that time, I did not know what to do. The first thing that I actually said was, "He is coming back".' The couple also spoke about their journey, preparation for the arrival of the baby and more.

Here's a glimpse from Anita's post:

ALSO READ: Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's Love Story: A look at the actress & businessman's journey of togetherness

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×