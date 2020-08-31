Anita Hassanandani & Rohit Reddy to welcome baby in 2021? Here's how the duo reacted to the pregnancy rumours

Anita Hassanandani shared a mushy photo with Rohit Reddy recently as she revealed that she's 'super excited' for 2021, and it has sparked pregnancy rumours once again. Here's what the couple has to say.

and Rohit Reddy are considered to be one of the most adorable couples in the Indian Television industry and rightly so. The duo is head-over-heels in love and never shy away from expressing their feelings for each other on social media. Their Instagram profiles are filled with mushy and romantic pictures, sending out 'happy couple' vibes to all. However, their recent post has caught everyone's attention, and fans are hoping to hear 'good news' from Anita and Rohit. Yes, fans are speculating that Anita is preggers and all set to become a mommy soon.

The couple is all set to complete 7 years of togetherness in October this year, and fans have been questioning them about embracing parenthood. While Anita and Rohit have time and again squashed pregnancy rumors, the speculations never seem to fade away. A few days ago, Rohit had shared a picture with Anita from their Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 celebrations, wherein they were seen dressed in their traditional best. Anita dazzled in baby pink salwar-kameez, and fans speculated that the picture was zoomed out to hide her 'baby bump.'

Now, Anita's recent post has sparked pregnancy rumors again. In the picture, Anita and Rohit are seen having a gala time in each other's company as they twin in white. While Rohit warmly hugs Anita from the back, the diva is seen flashing her infectious smile. She captioned the same as 'Looking at 2021! Super Excited.' Anita's caption and the picture made fans curious and they started commented about her pregnancy again.

Wondering if Anita’s pregnant, netizens speculated that her 'excitement for 2021' is because she and Rohit are all set to welcome their first baby next year. Many even said that they noticed the glow on Anita's face. Now, after a long wait, Rohit has finally reacted to the rumours and has revealed why his wifey is so excited about the upcoming year.

He commented, 'Areee, 2021 mein Vaccine aa jayage na! That is why! (Aare, we will find the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, that is why Anita is excited). Despite Rohit's comment, fans were claimed that they feel Anita and Rohit are soon going to become parents. Lauding Rohit's comment, Anita wrote, 'Good one.'

Take a look at the post here:

