Anita Hassanandani’s heart skips a beat as she meets Salman Khan; Check out her unmissable fangirl moment

On Saturday, television actor Anita Hassandani gave fans a sneak peek of her major fangirl moment. It so happened that the Naagin star met superstar Salman Khan on November 6. Needless to say, Salman Khan’s aura leaves all his fans enticed. Speaking of which even Anita Hassanandani was left star-struck upon seeing him. It appears that the two have collaborated on a project together.

Anita, first took to her Instagram stories to brace her followers about the big meeting. Sharing a car selfie, Anita shared, “All set to meet my most fav person. Someone I Lovee. Any guesses?” Although at the time her followers had no idea who she was talking about, a few hours later, the actor dropped a slew of stunning photographs alongside Dabangg actor Salman Khan. In the picture, Salman Khan looks dapper in an all-black avatar. On the other hand, Anita slays in ethnic attire. While sharing the picture, Anita wrote, “Dil Dhadakne Do” before adding a red heart and lovestruck emoticon to complete her caption.

Check it out below:

This comes just days after Anita attended Ekta Kapoor’s lavish Diwali bash alongside her husband Rohit Reddy. While Rohit looked dapper in a traditional white dhoti and kurta set. On the other hand, wifey Anita painted the party red in a stunning indo-western look. The couple were all smiles as the camera captured them.

