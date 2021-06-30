Anita Hassanandani’s son Aaravv turns singer in THIS latest video; Surbhi Jyoti, Rakhi Sawant react

Anita Hassanandani shared a picture recently featuring husband Rohit Reddy and son Aaravv. The family is looking very beautiful together.

was in the headlines after reports of her quitting industry came in. But she quashed it saying that she will never leave the industry but will not make comeback now. She has welcomed her first child earlier this year and is currently busy taking care of him. Her Instagram feed is filled with mother and son beautiful pictures and videos. She often shares a glimpse of her son Aaravv growing up with every passing day. In the new video, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is seen sharing a cute moment with him.

She introduced him as a new singer in her house. The video opens up with Anita holding him as he kept making some adorable noises. He was matching the voice with his mother. In the caption, she wrote, “New singer in town.” The actress is seen wearing a yellow and white tie-dyed t-shirt and Aaravv wore a sky blue coloured dress. He is looking very cute as he leans on his mother. It looks like he has now become camera-friendly.

Other celebrities also reacted in the comment section. Rakhi Sawant wrote, “So cute”. Surbhi Jyoti commented saying, “Oh my my” along with heart emoji.

Recently, she had also shared a picture of her, husband Rohit Reddy and son Aaravv posing together. She captioned it as “My buoys are so good looking I almost cropped myself..LuckyME.” To note, she has started her workout journey and keeps sharing her exercise video. She even shared a motivational post on her Instagram handle.

