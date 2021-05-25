Anita Hassanandani says Aaravv Reddy is ‘born to fly’ in a cool special effects video; Ekta Kapoor reacts

Television actress Anita Hassanandani took to Instagram to share an amazing video of her newborn Aaravv Reddy. Check out the clip.

Proud mother and Television actress has been sharing her funny videos along with her husband Rohit Reddy for quite some time now. Earlier this year, the couple gave birth to their newborn Aaravv Reddy and fans have got a chance to witness the little bundle of joy’s adventure too. Recently, the actress had been playing pranks on her husband Rohit and their hysterical videos instantly went viral. Now, Anita is back with another video, and this time it features their little munchkin Aaravv.

Anita and Rohit regularly share adorable videos and photos of Aaravv on his personal Instagram account. In a recent video, Anita can be seen holding the newborn as he flies away with the help of creative special effects. The amazing videos left fans shocked as they took to the comments section to drop the heart eyes emojis. After viewing the cool clip, several users asked how they were able to do so. Even Ekta Kapoor took to the comments to drop love on the admirable clip of the mother-son duo.

A few days ago, Anita had shared a video of her playing a prank on Rohit as she asked him to follow a ‘magic trick’. The clip showed the actress slapping her husband when he least expected it. She also played another trick on him in which she poured water on his head. Fans of the happy couple absolutely loved the hilarious videos the actress shared and lauded the couple for spread positivity amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read| Anita Hassanandani plays yet another prank on husband Rohit Reddy: I’m turning out to be quite a magician

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Aaravv Reddy Instagram

Share your comment ×