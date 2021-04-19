Anita Hassanandani says 'Mujhe Patla Hona Hai' as she calls her future beach body; Rohit Reddy calls her cutie

Anita Hassanandani welcomed her baby boy Aaravv Reddy with Rohit Reddy back in February. Now, as the actress is trying to get rid of her post pregnancy weight and recently, she shared a hilarious video about the same.

Tv actress has been in the headlines recently as she turned 40 and celebrated her special day with her loved ones including hubby Rohit Reddy and friends Ekta Kapoor, Surbhi Jyoti, , and more. While fans were still recovering from Anita's birthday celebration photos, the star went onto drop a hilarious video about her woes of losing post-pregnancy weight. Anita and Rohit welcomed their son back in February and now, the actress is working to get back in shape.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anita shared a video in which she is seen having a hilarious conversation with her future beach body. In the video with the background music of Bruno Mars' song Leave The Door Open, Anita could be seen clad in a floral printed dress as she pretended to have a conversation with her future beach body. Her cute expressions managed to leave the internet in awe. Even hubby Rohit could not resist calling her a 'cutie.'

Sharing the video, Anita wrote, "Mujheee patla honnaaa haiiii (I want to lose weight)" with sad emojis. Surbhi Jyoti commented and wrote, "You are sooo cute." Urvashi Dholakia also wrote, "Anii u are too cute."

Take a look: (Click on the photo to see the video)

Meanwhile, recently, a photo of Anita and Rohit sneaking in a sweet kiss during the former's birthday celebration went viral on social media. The couple has been enjoying this new phase of life as they embrace parenthood. They keep sharing photos and videos of their son Aaravv Reddy on social media and have even made a new social media account of their munchkin on Instagram.

